The Stretch Big: State of the Nebrasketball Season
At the end of a rough month for Nebraska men's basketball, Jacob Bigelow is back with a blunt and honest assessment of where things stand with this current season.
Bigelow was in the building on Sunday for the Huskers' sixth straight loss by a score of 83-55 against Wisconsin. Bigelow talks about what has changed and what hasn't changed with this Nebraska team. Is this the same team from the start of the season? Are the current concerns that same concerns this team has had all along?
He ends the episode by answering an array of listener questions from social media.
Watch the episode below, or continue scrolling to listen to on Spotify.
This season of The Stretch Big is presented by Bird Darts. Join the Flock today at birddarts.com.
Follow the show on Twitter @StretchBigPod. Follow Jacob on Twitter @JacobABigelow.
MORE: Nebraska Softball Receives Another Top-20 Preseason Ranking
MORE: Volleyball State: Lincoln Arneal & Jeff Sheldon Join I-80 Club, Deliver First Episode of the New Era
MORE: Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen: 'Not Going to Call It a Spring Game' for Husker Football
MORE: Troy Dannen: Hiring Dani Busboom Kelly a 'No Brainer' for Nebraska Volleyball
MORE: Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: John Cook Retires & Dani Busboom Kelly Is Nebraska's New Volleyball Coach
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.