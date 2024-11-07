Time Change: Nebraska Women's Basketball vs. South Dakota at Sanford Pentagon Moved Back
Due to Nebraska football's afternoon game in Los Angeles, the women's basketball game in Sioux Falls has been pushed back.
Nebraska women's basketball's game in Sioux Falls has a new tip time.
The Huskers and South Dakota Coyotes will now tip at the Sanford Pentagon on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. CST. That's two hours later than originally scheduled.
The change comes due to the Nebraska football game earlier that day. On Monday, the Big Ten Conference announced Nebraska and USC will kick off at 3 p.m. CST.
With the change, the game will no longer be carried on the Big Ten Network. The expectation is for the game to be streamed on B1G+.
Nebraska is coming off of a season-opening pummeling of Omaha, 88-48.
