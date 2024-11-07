All Huskers

Time Change: Nebraska Women's Basketball vs. South Dakota at Sanford Pentagon Moved Back

Due to Nebraska football's afternoon game in Los Angeles, the women's basketball game in Sioux Falls has been pushed back.

Kaleb Henry

Natalie Potts (22) smiles after a foul sends her to the free throw line for an and-one against Omaha.
Natalie Potts (22) smiles after a foul sends her to the free throw line for an and-one against Omaha. / Amarillo Mullen
In this story:

Nebraska women's basketball's game in Sioux Falls has a new tip time.

The Huskers and South Dakota Coyotes will now tip at the Sanford Pentagon on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. CST. That's two hours later than originally scheduled.

The change comes due to the Nebraska football game earlier that day. On Monday, the Big Ten Conference announced Nebraska and USC will kick off at 3 p.m. CST.

With the change, the game will no longer be carried on the Big Ten Network. The expectation is for the game to be streamed on B1G+.

Nebraska is coming off of a season-opening pummeling of Omaha, 88-48.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

