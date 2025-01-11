WATCH: Cinematic Recap for Nebraska Women's Basketball's Upset Over No. 20 Michigan State
The Huskers have released the cinematic recap for Wednesday's win over the No. 20 Spartans.
In this story:
Nebraska men's basketball took care of business at home against another ranked opponent on Saturday, upending No. 20 Michigan State, 85-80. The Huskers have now won 14 consecutive games at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska Athletics released a cinematic recap of the contest. You can watch that video above.
