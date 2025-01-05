WATCH: Cinematic Recap for Nebrasketball's Upset Over No. 15 UCLA
The Huskers have released the cinematic recap for Saturday's win over the No. 15 Bruins.
In this story:
Nebraska men's basketball took care of business at home against another ranked opponent on Saturday, upending No. 15 UCLA 66-58. The Huskers have now won 20 consecutive games at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska Athletics released a cinematic recap of the contest. You can watch that video above.
