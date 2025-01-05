All Huskers

WATCH: Cinematic Recap for Nebrasketball's Upset Over No. 15 UCLA

The Huskers have released the cinematic recap for Saturday's win over the No. 15 Bruins.

Kaleb Henry

BREWIN' | Nebraska Men's Basketball vs. UCLA Cinematic Recap
BREWIN' | Nebraska Men's Basketball vs. UCLA Cinematic Recap / Nebraska Huskers
In this story:

Nebraska men's basketball took care of business at home against another ranked opponent on Saturday, upending No. 15 UCLA 66-58. The Huskers have now won 20 consecutive games at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska Athletics released a cinematic recap of the contest. You can watch that video above.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

