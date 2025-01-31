WATCH: Cinematic Recap for Nebrasketball's Upset Over No. 18 Illinois
The Huskers have released the cinematic recap for Thursday's win over the No. 18 Illini.
In this story:
Nebraska men's basketball snapped a six-game losing streak Thursday night with an 80-74 overtime win over No. 18 Illinois. The Huskers are now back in the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation with another signature win to add to the resumé.
Nebraska Athletics released a cinematic recap of the contest. You can watch that video below.
MORE: Husker Recruiting Tales of Woe: The Decommitments That Hurt the Worst
MORE: Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend: Top Teams Will Be Tested Again
MORE: Nebrasketball Brunch Show: The Losing Streak is Over...What Happen Now?
MORE: The Stretch Big: Nebraskall Upsets No. 18 Illinois in Overtime
MORE: After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Ends the Six-Game Losing Streak in Overtime Win Over No. 18 Illinois
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified