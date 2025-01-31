All Huskers

WATCH: Cinematic Recap for Nebrasketball's Upset Over No. 18 Illinois

The Huskers have released the cinematic recap for Thursday's win over the No. 18 Illini.

Kaleb Henry

Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Tre White (22) shoots the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) during overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Tre White (22) shoots the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) during overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nebraska men's basketball snapped a six-game losing streak Thursday night with an 80-74 overtime win over No. 18 Illinois. The Huskers are now back in the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation with another signature win to add to the resumé.

Nebraska Athletics released a cinematic recap of the contest. You can watch that video below.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

