WATCH: Cinematic Recap of Nebrasketball's Comeback Victory at Northwestern

The Huskers have released the cinematic recap of Sunday's win at the Wildcats.

Kaleb Henry

Feb 16, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers center Braxton Meah (34) dunks the ball on Northwestern Wildcats guard K.J. Windham (24) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Feb 16, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers center Braxton Meah (34) dunks the ball on Northwestern Wildcats guard K.J. Windham (24) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. / David Banks-Imagn Images
Nebraska men's basketball had to dig deep for the win Sunday, and the guys did just that. The Huskers came back from 20-points down to beat Northwestern in Evanston, 68-64

Nebraska Athletics released a cinematic recap of the contest. You can watch that video below.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. 

