WATCH: Cinematic Recap of Nebrasketball's Comeback Victory at Northwestern
The Huskers have released the cinematic recap of Sunday's win at the Wildcats.
In this story:
Nebraska men's basketball had to dig deep for the win Sunday, and the guys did just that. The Huskers came back from 20-points down to beat Northwestern in Evanston, 68-64
Nebraska Athletics released a cinematic recap of the contest. You can watch that video below.
