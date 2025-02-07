WATCH: Cinematic Recap of Nebrasketball's Comeback Win at Washington
The Huskers have released the cinematic recap of Wednesday's win over the Huskies.
In this story:
Nebraska men's basketball needed a big second half Wednesday night, and the team delivered. The Huskers outscored the Huskies 49-25 in the final 20 minutes to win 86-72.
Nebraska Athletics released a cinematic recap of the contest. You can watch that video below.
