WATCH: Cinematic Recap of Nebrasketball's Comeback Win at Washington

The Huskers have released the cinematic recap of Wednesday's win over the Huskies.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska guard Brice Williams dribbles the ball against Washington in Seattle on Feb. 6, 2025.
Nebraska guard Brice Williams dribbles the ball against Washington in Seattle on Feb. 6, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

Nebraska men's basketball needed a big second half Wednesday night, and the team delivered. The Huskers outscored the Huskies 49-25 in the final 20 minutes to win 86-72.

Nebraska Athletics released a cinematic recap of the contest. You can watch that video below.

