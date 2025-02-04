WATCH: Cinematic Recap of Nebrasketball's Upset at No. 16 Oregon
The Huskers have released the cinematic recap of Sunday's win over the No. 16 Ducks.
In this story:
Nebraska men's basketball put together another win over a ranked opponent Sunday evening in Eugene. The Huskers upset the No. 16 Oregon Ducks, 77-71.
Nebraska Athletics released a cinematic recap of the contest. You can watch that video below.
