WATCH: Cinematic Recap of Nebrasketball's Upset at No. 16 Oregon

The Huskers have released the cinematic recap of Sunday's win over the No. 16 Ducks.

Kaleb Henry

Feb 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena.
Feb 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska men's basketball put together another win over a ranked opponent Sunday evening in Eugene. The Huskers upset the No. 16 Oregon Ducks, 77-71.

Nebraska Athletics released a cinematic recap of the contest. You can watch that video below.

