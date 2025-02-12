All Huskers

WATCH: Cinematic Recap of Nebrasketball's Victory Over Ohio State

The Huskers have released the cinematic recap of Sunday's win over the Buckeyes.

Kaleb Henry

Feb 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Rollie Worster (24) celebrates after a score against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Feb 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Rollie Worster (24) celebrates after a score against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:
Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball