WATCH: Cinematic Recap of Nebrasketball's Victory Over Ohio State
The Huskers have released the cinematic recap of Sunday's win over the Buckeyes.
In this story:
Nebraska men's basketball moved the winning streak to four games on Sunday. The Huskers beat the Ohio State Buckeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 79-71.
Nebraska Athletics released a cinematic recap of the contest. You can watch that video below.
