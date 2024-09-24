WATCH: Nebraska Men's Basketball Open Practice Highlights
Nebraska men's basketball opened a portion of its practice to media on Tuesday.
In this story:
Nebraska men's basketball opened a portion of its practice to media on Tuesday. Watch above for highlights of shooting and full-court drills along with coach Fred Hoiberg teaching.
The Huskers will introduce themselves to fans at Opening Night in The Railyard on Oct. 4. After an exhibition against Grand Valley State Oct. 27, the season begins Nov. 4 against Texas Rio Grand Valley.
MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: A Look at Purdue Football
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Will Nebraska Bounce Back?
MORE: Husker Dan: The Aftermath of the Illinois Loss
MORE: 3rd and 42: A Look at Nebraska's Disastrous Overtime Possession
MORE: QB Grade: Dylan Raiola vs. Illinois
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified