WATCH: Nebraska Men's Basketball Open Practice Highlights

Nebraska men's basketball opened a portion of its practice to media on Tuesday.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska men's basketball opened a portion of its practice to media on Tuesday. Watch above for highlights of shooting and full-court drills along with coach Fred Hoiberg teaching.

The Huskers will introduce themselves to fans at Opening Night in The Railyard on Oct. 4. After an exhibition against Grand Valley State Oct. 27, the season begins Nov. 4 against Texas Rio Grand Valley.

Kaleb Henry

