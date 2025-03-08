All Huskers

WATCH: Nebraska Releases Video Reflections for Husker Basketball Seniors

Seven Huskers are walking for Senior Day.

Kaleb Henry

Feb 25, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) and guard Brice Williams (3) celebrate after a 3-point shot by Gary against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Feb 25, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) and guard Brice Williams (3) celebrate after a 3-point shot by Gary against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska Athletics has released videos for each graduating Husker for Nebraska men's basketball.

There are seven Huskers that will walk for Senior Day Sunday, when the Big Red take on Iowa to close out the regular season. Those walking include Brice Williams, Juwan Gary, Ahron Ulis, Andrew Morgan, Rollie Worster, Braxton Meah, and Jeff Grace III.

Each player took a couple minutes to reflect on their time as Huskers. You can watch those videos below.

More from Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball