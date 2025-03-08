WATCH: Nebraska Releases Video Reflections for Husker Basketball Seniors
Seven Huskers are walking for Senior Day.
In this story:
Nebraska Athletics has released videos for each graduating Husker for Nebraska men's basketball.
There are seven Huskers that will walk for Senior Day Sunday, when the Big Red take on Iowa to close out the regular season. Those walking include Brice Williams, Juwan Gary, Ahron Ulis, Andrew Morgan, Rollie Worster, Braxton Meah, and Jeff Grace III.
Each player took a couple minutes to reflect on their time as Huskers. You can watch those videos below.
