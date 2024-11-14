All Huskers

Behind the Point Spread: Tennessee-Georgia, Nebraska-USC and Three More

Watch live Wednesday night at 8 CST as Travis Justice, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Scott Spreitzer break down five of this weekend's college and pro football games.

Husker Doc Talk

Travis Justice, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Scott Spreitzer are back with week 12 of Behind the Point Spread. Tonight's games:

NFL
• Kansas City at Buffalo

CFB
• Clemson at Pitt
• Kansas at BYU
• Tennessee at Georgia
• Nebraska at USC

Watch live starting at 8 p.m. CDT Wednesday, or return to this page and watch any time.

