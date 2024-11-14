Behind the Point Spread: Tennessee-Georgia, Nebraska-USC and Three More
Watch live Wednesday night at 8 CST as Travis Justice, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Scott Spreitzer break down five of this weekend's college and pro football games.
Travis Justice, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Scott Spreitzer are back with week 12 of Behind the Point Spread. Tonight's games:
NFL
• Kansas City at Buffalo
CFB
• Clemson at Pitt
• Kansas at BYU
• Tennessee at Georgia
• Nebraska at USC
Watch live starting at 8 p.m. CDT Wednesday, or return to this page and watch any time.
