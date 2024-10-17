All Huskers

Behind the Point Spread: Alabama-Tennessee, Nebraska-Indiana and Three More

Dr. Rob Zatechka, Travis Justice and Vegas insider Scott Spreitzer go live at 8:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday to dive into five of this weekend's college and pro football games.

Behind The Point Spread Week 8
In this story:

Dr. Rob Zatechka, Travis Justice and Vegas insider Scott Spreitzer are back with week eight of Behind the Point Spread. Tonight, a closer look at these games:

NFL
• Detroit at Minnesota

CFB
• James Madison at Georgia Southern
• Alabama at Tennessee
• Georgia at Texas
• Nebraska at Indiana

The program goes live Wednesday night 8:30 CDT. Hit the play button above to watch, and call in with your questions at 402-543-5556.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

