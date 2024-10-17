Behind the Point Spread: Alabama-Tennessee, Nebraska-Indiana and Three More
Dr. Rob Zatechka, Travis Justice and Vegas insider Scott Spreitzer go live at 8:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday to dive into five of this weekend's college and pro football games.
Dr. Rob Zatechka, Travis Justice and Vegas insider Scott Spreitzer are back with week eight of Behind the Point Spread. Tonight, a closer look at these games:
NFL
• Detroit at Minnesota
CFB
• James Madison at Georgia Southern
• Alabama at Tennessee
• Georgia at Texas
• Nebraska at Indiana
The program goes live Wednesday night 8:30 CDT. Hit the play button above to watch, and call in with your questions at 402-543-5556.
MORE: Nebraska Defense Looking to Carry Momentum into Indiana Matchup
MORE: Nebraska Football Has a Different Mentality Heading into Indiana Game
MORE: Nebrasketball Scrimmage Overreaction
MORE: Adam Carriker's Indiana-Nebraska Football Prediction Show with a Hoosiers Insider
MORE: Dave Feit's Nebraska Midseason Coaching Grades
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified