Behind the Point Spread: Alabama-Wisconsin, Nebraska-UNI and More

Travis Justice, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Vegas insider Scott Sprietzer dive into four of this weekend's games in the pro and college football ranks.

There aren't many marquee match-ups in college football this weekend, but that doesn't mean there's no opportunity to take advantage of some games that have value for bettors.

Travis Justice, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Vegas insider Scott Sprietzer are back for another week of Behind The Point Spread. Tonight at 8:00 PM CDT, they dive into four games.

NFL
• Cincinnati at Kansas City

College
• Boston College at Missouri
• Alabama at Wisconsin
• Northern Iowa at Nebraska

Call in at 402-543-5556 and ask your questions about these games or others.

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 

