Behind the Point Spread: USC-Michigan, Illinois-Nebraska and Three More

Dr. Rob Zatechka, Travis Justice and Vegas insider Scott Spreitzer go live at 8 p.m. CDT Wednesday to dive into five of this weekend's college and pro football games.

Behind The Point Spread: Week 4
Dr. Rob Zatechka, Travis Justice and Vegas insider Scott Spreitzer are back with week four of Behind the Point Spread. Tonight, a closer look at these games:

NFL
• Baltimore at Dallas

CFB
• Utah at Oklahoma State
• USC at Michigan
• Iowa at Minnesota
• Illinois at Nebraska

The program goes live Wednesday night 8 Central. Hit the play button above to watch, and call in with your questions at 402-543-5556.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

HUSKER DOC TALK

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 

