Behind the Point Spread: Georgia-Alabama, Nebraska-Purdue and Three More

Dr. Rob Zatechka, Travis Justice and Vegas insider Scott Spreitzer go live at 8 p.m. CDT Thursday to dive into five of this weekend's college and pro football games.

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (18) makes a tackle on Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Kendrick Law (19) during the second half of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Dr. Rob Zatechka, Travis Justice and Vegas insider Scott Spreitzer are back with week five of Behind the Point Spread. Tonight, a closer look at these NFL and college football games:

NFL
• K.C. Chiefs at L.A. Chargers

CFB
• Illinois at Penn State
• Kentucky at Ole Miss
• Georgia at Alabama
• Nebraska at Purdue

The program goes live Thursday night at 8 Central. Hit the play button below to watch, and call in with your questions at 402-543-5556.

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 

