Behind the Point Spread: Georgia-Alabama, Nebraska-Purdue and Three More
Dr. Rob Zatechka, Travis Justice and Vegas insider Scott Spreitzer go live at 8 p.m. CDT Thursday to dive into five of this weekend's college and pro football games.
Dr. Rob Zatechka, Travis Justice and Vegas insider Scott Spreitzer are back with week five of Behind the Point Spread. Tonight, a closer look at these NFL and college football games:
NFL
• K.C. Chiefs at L.A. Chargers
CFB
• Illinois at Penn State
• Kentucky at Ole Miss
• Georgia at Alabama
• Nebraska at Purdue
The program goes live Thursday night at 8 Central. Hit the play button below to watch, and call in with your questions at 402-543-5556.
