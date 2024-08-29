All Huskers

Behind the Point Spread: Nebraska vs. UTEP, Georgia vs. Clemson and More

Watch live as Vegas insider Scott Spreitzer joins Doc Talk Sports for a deep dive into some Week 1 college football action, including Notre Dame at Texas A&M, Penn State at West Virginia, and Clemson at Georgia.

Husker Doc Talk

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Cam Allen (10) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaidyn Doss (85) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Vegas insider Scott Spreitzer joins Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka for another season of Behind the Point Spread. It's an inside look from a bettor's perspective at some of the biggest games in college football this weekend. In addition to UTEP at Nebraska, the guys will be analyzing Notre Dame at Texas A&M, Penn State at West Virginia, and Clemson at Georgia. Watch it live right here Wednesday night starting at 8 CDT, or return and view the show later.

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 

