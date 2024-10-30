Behind the Point Spread: Ohio State-Penn State, UCLA-Nebraska and Three More
Watch live Wednesday night at 8 CDT as Travis Justice, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Scott Spreitzer break down five of this weekend's college and pro football games.
We are getting deeper into the college football season, and the games keep getting bigger.
Travis Justice, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Scott Spreitzer are back with week 10 of Behind the Point Spread. Tonight's games:
NFL
• Detroit at Green Bay
CFB
• Pitt at SMU
• Wisconsin at Iowa
• Ohio State at Penn State
• UCLA at Nebraska
Watch live starting at 8 p.m. CDT Wednesday, or return to this page and watch any time.
