All Huskers

Behind the Point Spread: Ohio State-Penn State, UCLA-Nebraska and Three More

Watch live Wednesday night at 8 CDT as Travis Justice, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Scott Spreitzer break down five of this weekend's college and pro football games.

Husker Doc Talk

Behind The Point Spread Week 10
Behind The Point Spread Week 10 / Doc Talk Sports
In this story:

We are getting deeper into the college football season, and the games keep getting bigger.

Travis Justice, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Scott Spreitzer are back with week 10 of Behind the Point Spread. Tonight's games:

NFL
• Detroit at Green Bay

CFB
• Pitt at SMU
• Wisconsin at Iowa
• Ohio State at Penn State
• UCLA at Nebraska

Watch live starting at 8 p.m. CDT Wednesday, or return to this page and watch any time.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

MORE: Adam Carriker Says Refs Need Postgame Press Conferences

MORE: No Excuses — Nebraska Needs to Beat UCLA

MORE: Could Dylan Raiola Start Using His Legs More Down the Closing Stretch of the Season?

MORE: Analytics Preview: Nebraska Football vs. UCLA

MORE: Dr. Rob Zatechka Looks at Some Strengths of UCLA, Nebraska's Next Opponent

MORE: Dylan Raiola Says Criticism of OC Marcus Satterfield is 'Unfair'

Published |Modified
Husker Doc Talk
HUSKER DOC TALK

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 

Home/Betting