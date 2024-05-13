All Huskers

Circa Sports Sets Nebraska Football Over/Under Wins at 7.5

Huskers can go under but still reach a bowl for the first time since 2016

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Athletics
A prominent betting outlet has officially set its lines for this fall's college football regular season win totals.

Nebraska's over/under is 7.5. The odds to go over that number (eight of more wins) is +120 while the odds to go under (seven or less wins) is -140.

A negative number indicates the betting favorite. At -140, you could wager $14 to win $10, for a total of $24, while at +120, you could wager $10 to win $12, for a total of $22.

Nebraska has not eclipsed that 7.5 number since going 9-4 in 2016 under then-coach Mike Riley. The 2024 Huskers are also looking for their first bowl bid since that 2016 season, which means NU could go bowling and still hit the under.

Other Big Ten Conference win totals:

  • Illinois 5.5
  • Indiana 5.5
  • Iowa 7.5
  • Maryland 6.5
  • Michigan 9
  • Michigan State 5
  • Minnesota 5
  • Northwestern 4.5
  • Ohio State 10.5
  • Oregon 10.5
  • Penn State 10
  • Purdue 4
  • Rutgers 6
  • UCLA 5.5
  • USC 7.5
  • Washington 7
  • Wisconsin 6.5

You can see the full list of initial win totals and odds below.

