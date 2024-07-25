Big Ten Show: Debates and Takes From B1G Media Days
Rhett Lewis and Adam Carriker check in after three days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Rhett Lewis and Adam Carriker check in from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis where they debate the newest Big Ten football preseason poll while giving impressions from each team's time at the podium. The guys also take a look at the new technology teams will have access to on the sideline. Listen or watch below.
