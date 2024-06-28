Big Ten Show: Massive Changes for the Wolverines

All Huskers

Has Michigan experienced the most dramatic turnover in college football history?

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore picks up head coach Jim Harbaugh after they won the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore picks up head coach Jim Harbaugh after they won the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK
Adam Carriker is joined by Brandon Brown, host of Bleav in Michigan, to discuss the Wolverines' loss of coach Jim Harbaugh, their quarterback, offensive linemen and several coaches. Adam and Brandon then go through Michigan’s schedule, break down each game and make some predictions. Listen or watch below:

