Big Ten Show: Massive Changes for the Wolverines
Has Michigan experienced the most dramatic turnover in college football history?
In this story:
Adam Carriker is joined by Brandon Brown, host of Bleav in Michigan, to discuss the Wolverines' loss of coach Jim Harbaugh, their quarterback, offensive linemen and several coaches. Adam and Brandon then go through Michigan’s schedule, break down each game and make some predictions. Listen or watch below:
