Carriker Chronicles: Should ‘Nebraska Nice’ Be Suspended for the Colorado Game?
Adam Carriker weighs in on a topic that has Husker fans somewhat divided in the run-up to this weekend’s Colorado-Nebraska football game in Lincoln,
In this story:
So many times over the years, Nebraska football fans have faced abuse and hostility in Boulder. Now Colorado's football team comes to Lincoln. There are some Husker fans who believe "Nebraska nice" should be suspended when the Buffaloes visit Lincoln. Husker fans seem to be a bit divided on this sentiment. Adam Carriker didn't plan on doing a show on this topic, but due to the reaction he's seen, here's Adam's take.
