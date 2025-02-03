Carriker Gut Reaction: Mike Ekeler Returning to Coach Nebraska's Special Teams
Adam is pumped about the latest staff addition. Also, some Husker basketball success.
Nebraska just got a top-5 special teams coordinator. Adam talks about that and more.
Watch the show here, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
