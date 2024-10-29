Doc's Diagnosis: A Look at Some Strengths of UCLA, Nebraska Football's Next Opponent
Dr. Rob Zatechka says the Bruins aren't lacking in athleticism, and the UCLA offensive line is solid at protecting the quarterback.
In this story:
Dr. Rob Zatechka breaks down some plays from UCLA, the Husker's opponent this weekend in Lincoln, showing some potential danger for the Huskers. Dr. Rob says a big challenge for Nebraska will be getting pressure on UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers. Hit the play button above to watch Dr. Rob's analysis.
