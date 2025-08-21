All Huskers

Adam is Back! Will Nebraska Win 9+ Games in 2025?

Adam Carriker talks about positivity without hype as the Huskers' third season under Matt Rhule approaches.

Adam Carriker

Carriker Chronicles
In this story:

Nebraska football had a top-five transfer portal class, hired two of the best coordinators in America, has one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the country and this is head coach Matt Rhule's third year.

While a third-year leap seems imminent and predictions of a College Football Playoff berth for the Huskers are growing, Adam Carriker discusses what he'd consider a successful season and assesses Nebraska's CFP chances. Also, he gives his prediction of the Huskers' 2025 season record.

Hit the play button below to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube. GBR! TTB!

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Adam Carriker
ADAM CARRIKER

Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!

Home/Football