Adam is Back! Will Nebraska Win 9+ Games in 2025?
Nebraska football had a top-five transfer portal class, hired two of the best coordinators in America, has one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the country and this is head coach Matt Rhule's third year.
While a third-year leap seems imminent and predictions of a College Football Playoff berth for the Huskers are growing, Adam Carriker discusses what he'd consider a successful season and assesses Nebraska's CFP chances. Also, he gives his prediction of the Huskers' 2025 season record.
