Adam Carriker Reaches Out to the SMQ Crew for Some Husker Therapy!

Adam and Charlie McBride predict that Nebraska has hit the nadir of the season and that the team will "ascend" in the final two games.

Jay Stockwell

Is Nebraska Football at a Turning Point? | ADAM CARRIKER joins SMQ
Is Nebraska Football at a Turning Point? | ADAM CARRIKER joins SMQ / Sunday Morning QB Nebraska Edition
In this story:

Did you know Kool-Aid was invented in Adam's birth town of Hastings, Nebraska?  Perhaps that's why we are so willing to drink the Kool-Aid way back when we were 5-1!

Podcasting can be lonely and frustrating, especially during a four-game skid.  This discussion with Adam Carriker was my favorite of the season due to his passion, insight, and detailed understanding of what is happening in Husker Nation.  The depth of his knowledge is only outdone by the enthusiasm with which he delivers it each week on "The People's Show," the Carriker Chronicles.

SMQ agrees with Adam and Charlie McBride. The Huskers will ascend and win the game 21-14. Take the under.  Pour us another glass of the Big Red Kool-Aid!

JAY STOCKWELL

Jay Stockwell is a rabid Nebraska fan. By day, he is a Chief Revenue Officer and a retired Navy Commander. While active-duty, Jay and his crew tracked Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Jay graduated from Nebraska Business in 1986 with a BS in Finance. He is half of the Sunday Morning Quarterback podcast along with Bob Frady. 

