Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: Hoosiers All Over the Huskers
An embarrassing and disappointing performance by Nebraska football against Indiana
In this story:
Nebraska football got taken to the woodshed Saturday by Indiana. Adam Carriker gives his unique insight & unbridled honest reaction to Matt Rhule and the Huskers being utterly dominated by the Hoosiers.
Hit the play button above to watch. Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website andon YouTube.
MORE: Stukenholtz: Take Your Medicine
MORE: SMOKED: Nebraska Football Rolled by Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Hoosiers, 56-7
MORE: Nebraska Football Wearing All Whites at No. 16 Indiana
MORE: Football Availability Report: Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified