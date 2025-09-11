Adam Carriker Talks Nebraska Football’s Young Talent & Potential for 9-Win Season
Adam Carriker joins the Common Fans to discuss the wins over Akron and Cincinnati and the road ahead for the Big Red.
- Matt Rhule’s fiery halftime speech and what it indicates about Rhule as a head coach.
- How critical it was for Nebraska to get the W over Cincinnati.
- The huge benefit of three weeks of practice (and two likely wins) in the time between Cincinnati and Michigan.
- What to make of Nebraska’s Big Ten schedule.
- Can we be done holding our breath for the special teams units?
- The massive positive impact of Dana Holgorsen + Mike Ekeler.
Plus, Hannah from Oak Barn Beef joins the boys to talk about her growing business, how Common Fans in every corner of the country can get their delicious Nebraska beef, favorite dishes, the dry aging process, and more.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
