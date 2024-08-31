Availability Report: Nebraska Football vs. UTEP
The first availability report of the season for Nebraska football lists multiple players as out or questionable. Kickoff against UTEP is at 2:30 p.m. CDT.
The first availability report of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football season is here.
As announced early in preseason camp, offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka is out for the season. Regarding other players and their availability for the opener, the Big Ten's official availability report lists offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula as out. Defensive back Blye Hill and offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky are officially questionable.
The Huskers open the season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. CDT on FOX.
