Big Sports Radio Talks Nebraska Football with Kaleb Henry: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Difference Makers

The Nebraska football season is nearly here and previews continue, the latest from Big Sports Radio who spoke with Kaleb Henry about where the Huskers are headed into the 2024 campaign.

Kaleb Henry

Jan 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers football head coach Matt Rhule during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Jan 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers football head coach Matt Rhule during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Closing in on the first game of the 2024 campaign for Nebraska football and the Big Sports Radio show is diving into the Huskers.

Host Mike Cagley spoke with Kaleb Henry, KLIN Radio Program Director and HuskerMax/Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI contributor. The two dove into Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, and who needs to play well for the Huskers to have success this fall.

You can watch the segment below.

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

