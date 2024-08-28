Big Sports Radio Talks Nebraska Football with Kaleb Henry: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Difference Makers
The Nebraska football season is nearly here and previews continue, the latest from Big Sports Radio who spoke with Kaleb Henry about where the Huskers are headed into the 2024 campaign.
In this story:
Closing in on the first game of the 2024 campaign for Nebraska football and the Big Sports Radio show is diving into the Huskers.
Host Mike Cagley spoke with Kaleb Henry, KLIN Radio Program Director and HuskerMax/Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI contributor. The two dove into Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, and who needs to play well for the Huskers to have success this fall.
You can watch the segment below.
MORE: Several Huskers Land on National Football League Rosters
MORE: The Single-Digit Jerseys’ Place Among Husker Football Traditions
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball’s Middles Key to 2024 ‘Race for the Roses’
MORE: Nebraska vs UTEP: The Start of Something Special
MORE: Defending the Greatness of Nebraska Football
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published