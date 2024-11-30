Big Ten Football Game of the Week: No. 2 Ohio State vs. Michigan
The stage is set for another chapter in one of college football’s most storied rivalries as No. 2 Ohio State hosts Michigan on Saturday at noon in Columbus. While Ohio State is gunning for playoff positioning, Michigan finds itself in an unfamiliar spot as an underdog with little on the line.
Ohio State enters the game at 10-1 with its sights set on avenging three straight losses to Michigan under former coach Jim Harbaugh. Those defeats not only bruised Buckeye pride but also cost Ohio State a chance to play for the Big Ten Championship each year. However, Harbaugh is long gone and Sherrone Moore has not been a great replacement. With Michigan coming off a national championship last year, the stakes feel as high as ever, even with Michigan’s struggles.
Michigan, now 6-5, clinched bowl eligibility with a dominant 50-6 win over Northwestern last week. Michigan quarterback Davis Warren, who regained his starting role midseason, will face his toughest challenge yet against a stingy Ohio State defense that dominated undefeated Indiana a week ago.
The game also marks the 120th meeting between the two programs. Michigan leads the all-time series 61-51-6, but the rivalry is deadlocked at 28-28-2 in games played in Columbus. The Buckeyes haven’t beaten Michigan at home since 2018, making this matchup even more critical for Ryan Day’s reputation.
With the home crowd behind them and revenge on their minds, Ohio State looks poised to reclaim dominance in “The Game.” Meanwhile, Michigan hopes to play spoiler and end its regular season on a high note. As always, everything feels bigger when these two teams meet.
