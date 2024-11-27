Big Ten Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index After Week 13
Welcome back to the Big Ten Head Coach Hot Seat Index.
Week 13 saw a mix of expected outcomes and surprises that reshaped the conference standings. The Big Ten continues to be a force nationally, with several teams vying for playoff contention, but not every head coach is enjoying a smooth ride. Let’s take the temperature of every Big Ten head coach after this week’s action.
Scorching: Ryan Walters (Purdue)
It is hard to see Walters surviving much longer at Purdue. The Boilermakers fell to Michigan State, 24-17, marking another frustrating performance in a season full of disappointment. Purdue’s administration seems to have no choice but to move on.
Hot: Lincoln Riley (USC), Sherrone Moore (Michigan) Mike Locksley (Maryland)
Riley’s Trojans earned a gritty 19-13 victory over UCLA in the crosstown rivalry game. At least USC made a bowl game, but Riley has still regressed with each passing season in Los Angeles. A win over Notre Dame this week would be huge.
Moore’s Wolverines dominated Northwestern, 50-6, snapping their two-game losing streak. The blowout win was a much-needed confidence boost. If Moore can guide his team to an upset over Ohio State in the regular-season finale, it could significantly alter perceptions of his debut season. Although, that feels like a long shot.
Maryland’s 29-13 loss to Iowa eliminated their bowl hopes, making it a rough week for Locksley. The Terrapins’ inability to secure wins late in the season has cast doubt on the program’s direction under his leadership. Another underwhelming year could make his made his seat hotter.
Warm: DeShaun Foster (UCLA) David Braun (Northwestern)
Foster’s Bruins came up short in a 19-13 loss to USC. While UCLA’s late-season resurgence has kept Foster from being in serious trouble, a win here would have bolstered his standing. With bowl eligibility no longer a possibility, Foster still faces skepticism.
Northwestern was blown out by Michigan, but Braun’s Wildcats have shown fight throughout the season. The standards at Northwestern are not very high, which could be one thing that is keeping him off the hotter parts of the index.
Room Temperature: Greg Schiano (Rutgers), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Matt Rhule (Nebraska), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), James Franklin (Penn State), Bret Bielema (Illinois)
Rutgers dropped a close one to Illinois, 38-31, but at 6-5, the Scarlet Knights are bowl-bound. While Schiano’s team has hit a bit of a wall late in the season, a strong finish could solidify this as a successful year.
The Golden Gophers fell in heartbreaking fashion to Penn State, 26-25. Fleck has faced criticism for late-game management, but his job remains secure for now. A strong finish to the season could quiet the noise.
Rhule’s Huskers snapped their losing streak with a commanding 44-25 win over Wisconsin. Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola shined, further solidifying Rhule’s security. The program’s future looks bright, and this win might be the start of something special.
The Hawkeyes’ 29-13 win over Maryland further underscored Ferentz’s consistency. Iowa’s defense continues to be dominant. Ferentz remains firmly in control of the program.
Franklin’s Nittany Lions escaped with a narrow 26-25 win over Minnesota. At 10-1, Penn State remains firmly in the playoff hunt, but Franklin’s reputation for struggling in high-pressure games persists until he proves the doubters wrong.
Illinois’ thrilling 38-31 win over Rutgers moves the Fighting Illini to 8-3. Bielema has exceeded expectations this season, making him one of the most stable coaches in the conference.
Ice Cold: Dan Lanning (Oregon), Curt Cignetti (Indiana), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Jonathan Smith (Michigan State), Luke Fickell (Wisconsin), Jedd Fisch (Washington)
These coaches are sitting comfortably for now.
The Buckeyes handled Indiana, 38-15, solidifying their playoff standing. Day’s focus is now squarely on Michigan in the season’s biggest rivalry game.
Smith’s Spartans earned a 24-17 win over Purdue, showcasing growth late in the season. While Smith’s debut year has been rocky, his seat remains safe as he builds for the future.
Fickell’s Badgers dropped to 5-6 with a blowout loss to Nebraska. However, this is just the beginning of Fickell’s tenure, and his reputation buys him plenty of time to turn things around. Although, he does need to reach a bowl game to keep Wisconsin's streak alive.
Fisch and the Huskies close the season with Oregon. An upset would be a dream scenario for his program as he continues to build the foundation at Washington.
The Big Ten Head Coach Hot Seat Index continues to evolve as the season winds down. Check back next week as rivalry week is sure to heat things up even more.
