Big Ten Show: Nebraska's Quarterbacks, Depth, Talent and Competition
Nick Sehnert joins Adam Carriker on this week's show
Joined by Nick Sehnert of Lincoln radio station 93.7 The Ticket, Adam Carriker discusses Nebraska’s QB room, depth, talent, and competition. He also discusses Nebraska’s upgraded wide receiver room and how the transfer portal should be used. Then, Adam gives a breakdown of a brand new proposed college football super league, what he really likes about it, and what he would change. Watch/listen below.
