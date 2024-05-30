Big Ten Show: Ranking the Conference's Quarterbacks
Adam Carriker and Rhett Lewis see the league stepping up its game on offense
In this story:
Adam Carriker and Rhett Lewis break down and rank all of the Big Ten quarterbacks for the 2024 season. From fresh recruits to new transfers, the two discuss how the conference will look at QB and how the conference is growing on the offensive side of the ball. Watch or listen below.
