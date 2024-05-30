All Huskers

Big Ten Show: Ranking the Conference's Quarterbacks

Adam Carriker and Rhett Lewis see the league stepping up its game on offense

Adam Carriker

Quarterback Dylan Raiola runs the offense during Nebraska football's 2024 Red-White spring game.
Quarterback Dylan Raiola runs the offense during Nebraska football's 2024 Red-White spring game. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

Adam Carriker and Rhett Lewis break down and rank all of the Big Ten quarterbacks for the 2024 season. From fresh recruits to new transfers, the two discuss how the conference will look at QB and how the conference is growing on the offensive side of the ball. Watch or listen below.

You might also like ...

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Adam Carriker

ADAM CARRIKER