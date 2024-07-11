Big Ten Show: The Importance of the Senior Bowl
Adam Carriker and Rhett Lewis also take up Mike Gundy's recent comments on drunken driving.
In this story:
Rhett Lewis and Adam Carriker talk about the importance of the Senior Bowl and take a look at some clips of interviews Rhett was able to get with some newly inducted Senior Bowl Hall of Famers like Carson Palmer, DeMeco Ryans, Roddy White and Eric Weddle. They also tackle the issue of Mike Gundy's recent comments showing a tolerance for drunken driving. Listen or watch below.
