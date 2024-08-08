Big Ten Show: What Punishment Does Michigan Football Deserve?
Adam Carriker and Rhett Lewis dive into the Wolverines' mess as well as the 2024 outlooks for Nebraska and Indiana football.
In this story:
Rhett Lewis and Adam Carriker are back this week to talk about their alma maters' rosters and records this year (Indiana and Nebraska), which players they think will stand out, as well as what they think will happen with the latest scandal to involve Michigan. Listen or watch below.
