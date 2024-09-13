Bleav in Nebraska: Around the Big Ten with Mike Cagley
Kaleb Henry and Big Sports Radio's Mike Cagley break down what happened in Week 2 of the college football season and look ahead to Week 3.
In this story:
Nebraska football is 2-0 as one of several Big Ten Conference teams ranked going into Week 3.
Kaleb Henry and Mike Cagley (Big Sports Radio) recap the games from Week 2 before looking ahead to Week 3.
Listen to the full episode above, and subscribe to the HuskerMax YouTube page.
You can also listen to the episode on Spotify, linked below.
