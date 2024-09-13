All Huskers

Bleav in Nebraska: Around the Big Ten with Mike Cagley

Kaleb Henry and Big Sports Radio's Mike Cagley break down what happened in Week 2 of the college football season and look ahead to Week 3.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska football is 2-0 as one of several Big Ten Conference teams ranked going into Week 3.
Kaleb Henry and Mike Cagley (Big Sports Radio) recap the games from Week 2 before looking ahead to Week 3.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

