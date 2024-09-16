Bleav in Nebraska: Matt Rhule Pre-Illinois Presser
Kaleb Henry adds commentary to Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule's Monday press conference. The Huskers host Illinois Friday in a game that will also be Memorial Stadium's 400th consecutive sellout.
In this story:
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media Monday.
The Huskers are set to face Illinois Friday in a battle of ranked teams. The contest will also mark the 400th consecutive sellout of Memorial Stadium.
Listen to the full episode above, with some occasional commentary, and subscribe to the HuskerMax YouTube page.
You can also listen to the episode on Spotify, linked below.
Other notes and coverage from the media availability can be found here.
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Setter Earns Big Ten Conference Weekly Honor
MORE: Nebraska Football Prepares for 'Absolute Battle' Against Illinois
MORE: The Huskers and Future #1 NFL Draft Pick Dylan Raiola Crushed the Panthers of Northern Iowa
MORE: QB Grade: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola vs. Northern Iowa
MORE: Predicting the College Football Playoffs: Key Week 4 Matchups to Watch
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published