Bleav in Nebraska: Matt Rhule Pre-Illinois Presser

Kaleb Henry adds commentary to Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule's Monday press conference. The Huskers host Illinois Friday in a game that will also be Memorial Stadium's 400th consecutive sellout.

Matt Rhule's Monday Presser Ahead of Illinois
In this story:

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media Monday.

The Huskers are set to face Illinois Friday in a battle of ranked teams. The contest will also mark the 400th consecutive sellout of Memorial Stadium.

Listen to the full episode above, with some occasional commentary, and subscribe to the HuskerMax YouTube page.

You can also listen to the episode on Spotify, linked below.

Other notes and coverage from the media availability can be found here.

Published
