Brian Christopherson Likes Nebraska’s Chances vs. Michigan — and Says Rhule’s Huskers Are on the Rise

Assessing the game against the Wolverines and taking stock of the season to date.

TJ Birkel

Sep 13, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers cheerleaders run with flags after a score against the Houston Christian Huskies during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 13, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers cheerleaders run with flags after a score against the Houston Christian Huskies during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Brian Christopherson joins the Common Fans to discuss the big game against Michigan and Nebraska’s 2025 season to date. 

  • How much can we take from Akron and HCU?
  • Trying to contain the running threat posed by Michigan’s Bryce Underwood and Justice Haynes. 
  • Looking at Nebraska’s strengths vs. the Wolverines.
  • Still no clarity at RB after Emmett Johnson.
  • Will Nebraska be able to move the ball vs. Michigan’s defense? 
  • The strength of John Butler’s defense. 
  • Special teams still holding steady. 

Plus, we look at some big picture topics with BC:

  • Recruiting update.
  • How this team is different than Matt Rhule’s first two years in Lincoln. 
  • How high is the ceiling for the 2025 Huskers?

TJ Birkel
T.J. Birkel is the creator and co-host of the Common Fan Podcast, a Nebraska football podcast focused entirely on Husker football, all the time. We aim to create meaningful episodes and written commentary that fans like us will enjoy, infused with heavy doses of fun and frivolity. We work hard to cover the latest Husker news of the day; to provide insightful commentary and analysis on all things Husker football; and to bring unique stories and perspectives that may not be covered by the media but that Common Fans will enjoy. GBR for LIFE!

