Brian Christopherson Likes Nebraska’s Chances vs. Michigan — and Says Rhule’s Huskers Are on the Rise
Assessing the game against the Wolverines and taking stock of the season to date.
In this story:
Brian Christopherson joins the Common Fans to discuss the big game against Michigan and Nebraska’s 2025 season to date.
- How much can we take from Akron and HCU?
- Trying to contain the running threat posed by Michigan’s Bryce Underwood and Justice Haynes.
- Looking at Nebraska’s strengths vs. the Wolverines.
- Still no clarity at RB after Emmett Johnson.
- Will Nebraska be able to move the ball vs. Michigan’s defense?
- The strength of John Butler’s defense.
- Special teams still holding steady.
Plus, we look at some big picture topics with BC:
- Recruiting update.
- How this team is different than Matt Rhule’s first two years in Lincoln.
- How high is the ceiling for the 2025 Huskers?
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published