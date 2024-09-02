Carriker Chronicles: Deion Sanders vs. Matt Rhule, College Football Culture War
Adam Carriker looks at the sharply contrasting approaches of the Colorado and Nebraska football coaches and previews next weekend's showdown between the Buffaloes and Huskers.
In this story:
There aren't too many coaches who are as vastly different in their approach to coaching football and building a college football program as Deion Sanders and Matt Rhule are! Adam Carriker gives his raw/honest opinion on the biggest similarities (not many) and the biggest differences (there's a lot) between the two head coaches and the football cultures they're both building. Adam also gives an early preview of Nebraska vs. Colorado. Click the play button above to watch.
