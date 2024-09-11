Eric Crouch on Matt Rhule's Nebraska Football Program, Dylan Raiola & Shedeur Sanders
The Huskers' 2001 Heisman Trophy winner joins Adam in the latest Carriker Chronicles
In this story:
Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch joins the latest installment of the Carriker Chronicles. Adam and Eric have a good time joking around, but they also get serious when Eric talks about how Matt Rhule is building the program, how it just feels different and makes him smile. Eric also offers his thoughts on the early success of Dylan Raiola (why that'll probably continue), Shedeur Sanders calling out his O-line and Nebraska being ranked!
