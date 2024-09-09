Carriker Chronicles: This Nebraska Football Team Is Built Different
Adam goes over what we learned from Saturday night's win by Matt Rhule's Huskers over Colorado
In this story:
After Nebraska's 28-10 win over Colorado, Adam Carriker talks about why coach Matt Rhule's Husker football team is built/being built differently. He points out the biggest differences between this year's team, last year's team and Husker teams over the past decade. Adam also talks about where Nebraska needs to continue to improve and the two biggest pitfalls the Huskers need to avoid in the near future.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published