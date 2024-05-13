Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska's QB Commit, Huskers-Buffs in Prime Time and More
HuskerOnline's Sean Callahan joins Adam on this week's show
In this story:
Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline joins Adam Carriker as they discuss quarterback TJ Lateef committing to Nebraska football. Also, breaking news as it's announced the Huskers will play Colorado on NBC in prime time in Lincoln! Sean explains that every position group is stronger this year for Nebraska than last year as he discusses expectations for the Huskers in 2024. Also, Sean takes Adam on a very interesting trip down memory lane.
Published |Modified