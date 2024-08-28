Carriker Chronicles: Tom Osborne on Year 2 of Nebraska Football Under Matt Rhule
The former coach also weighs in on Deion Sanders, Dylan Raiola's potential and Tommie Frazier.
In this story:
Nebraska football coaching legend Tom Osborne opens up about what he sees from second-year Husker football coach Matt Rhule, expectations for Nebraska this fall and quarterback Dylan Raiola's high ceiling. Coach Osborne offers an honest take on Deion Sanders' coaching style, and he also surprised us all with a very strong response on a question about Tommie Frazier. Dr. Tom also has a new book on leadership. A can't-miss interview.
