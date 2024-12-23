Christmas Wish List for Nebraska Football in 2025
A wish list for Husker football in 2025.
In this story:
The Common Fans talk about their biggest wishes for Nebraska football in 2025. It’s the holidays, so it’s OK to dream big. We won’t spoil the episode for you, but you can expect to hear more about:
- Big leap on offense.
- Improvement on special teams.
- Can the defense hold steady?
- Winning close games.
- How far off is the playoff conversation for Husker fans?
Plus, the boys talk about their planned Christmas feasts and favorite holiday treats:
- Does anyone actually know how to cook a prime rib?
- Is turkey a Christmas food?
- Can’t go wrong with surf and turf.
- Favorite Christmas cookies.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
