Coach Tim Miles Stops by SMQ to Talk Bob & Jay Off the Ledge After Nebraska Football's UCLA Debacle

The hoops coach advises the Huskers to stay the course on their turnaround. "Stick to your process" and "Stick with the team."

Jay Stockwell

Matt Rhule is in familiar territory.  2024 could be just like 2023. Or will the Huskers rise above the fray and use the bye week to turn things around in the final three games?

Coach Tom Miles, a 400+ win college basketball coach, gives sage advice to an ailing Husker Nation. USC, Wisconsin and Iowa with a combined losing conference record of 9-11 certainly give Nebraska the opportunity to become bowl eligible and finish on a positive note.

Jay Stockwell is a rabid Nebraska fan. By day, he is a Chief Revenue Officer and a retired Navy Commander. While active-duty, Jay and his crew tracked Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Jay graduated from Nebraska Business in 1986 with a BS in Finance. He is half of the Sunday Morning Quarterback podcast along with Bob Frady. 

