Coach Tim Miles Stops by SMQ to Talk Bob & Jay Off the Ledge After Nebraska Football's UCLA Debacle
The hoops coach advises the Huskers to stay the course on their turnaround. "Stick to your process" and "Stick with the team."
In this story:
Matt Rhule is in familiar territory. 2024 could be just like 2023. Or will the Huskers rise above the fray and use the bye week to turn things around in the final three games?
Coach Tom Miles, a 400+ win college basketball coach, gives sage advice to an ailing Husker Nation. USC, Wisconsin and Iowa with a combined losing conference record of 9-11 certainly give Nebraska the opportunity to become bowl eligible and finish on a positive note.
