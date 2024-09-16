Common Fan: Celebrate All the W’s!
New Common Fan podcast episode breaks down Nebraska's win vs. Northern Iowa.
The Common Fans celebrate Nebraska’s 34-3 win over Northern Iowa:
- While perhaps a little bit sloppy, the Big Red took care of business to get to 3-0.
- This offense is fun to watch - playmakers everywhere, and with Dylan Raiola, everything seems possible.
- Nebraskans everywhere! Heinrich Haarberg (Kearney), Carter Nelson (Ainsworth), Jaylen Lloyd (Omaha), and Tristan Alvano (Omaha) make significant contributions in the win.
- The boys love how Coach Rhule and his staff are able to identify and recruit young talent that can get on the field and contribute right away.
- Special teams trending up!
The fellas also explore some questions heading into week 4:
- The defense looked a bit less dominant, with some uncharacteristic missed tackles and trouble getting off the field on 3rd down. We won’t call it a question though, as the crew fully expects the Blackshirts to bounce back vs. Illinois.
- Will the offense get Thomas Fidone more involved?
- What’s the plan with the running backs moving forward? Will they continue with the four-way rotation we’ve seen early in the season?
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
