Dana Holgorsen's Salary For Nebraska Football Revealed
Dana Holgorsen is about to coach his first game as Nebraska football's offensive coordinator. Although he just joined the staff, Huskers head coach Matt Rhule has expressed a desire to retain Holgorsen for the 2025 season, highlighting his belief in Holgorsen's ability to make an immediate impact on the offense.
Ahead of the game against USC, Holgorsen's salary for the remainder of the season has been revealed. Nebraska’s new offensive play-caller will earn a salary of over $22,000 per game. Specifically, for the month of November, Holgorsen will receive $66,667, as disclosed by a Nebraska Athletics official to KETV NewsWatch 7. However, further details about Holgorsen’s salary beyond November remain undisclosed, leaving some speculation about his long-term compensation if he remains on the staff.
Marcus Satterfield, who served as the offensive coordinator before Holgorsen’s arrival, is expected to earn $1.4 million through the 2025 season. Rhule clarified that Satterfield has transitioned to coaching tight ends for the Huskers, signaling a reshuffle in Nebraska’s coaching strategy as the team looks to finish the season strong.
Holgorsen's offensive philosophy will be under scrutiny as he takes on the challenge of elevating Nebraska's performance in a critical matchup against USC. His ability to quickly adapt to the Huskers' roster and implement effective game plans will likely play a pivotal role in how Nebraska finishes the season.
The Trojans are known for having a high-powered offense under head coach Lincoln Riley. The way that Nebraska has won some games this season, by leaning on their defense and scoring just enough to win, might not be good enough in a game like this. It will be a difficult first test for Holgorsen as the Huskers' play-caller.
