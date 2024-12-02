Deja Vu All Over Again! Huskers Lose to Iowa in a Walk-off Gut Punch
Huskers dominate on offense and defense and still find a way to lose.
In this story:
The SMQ crew needed a day to process this one. Ridiculous turnovers, combined with a momentary lapse in tackling and poor special teams play, resulted in a trifecta that yielded calls of "you can't make this up."
Oh yes, you can! Nebraska can. And somehow you just knew it would happen. And the not-shaking-hands thing is a whole 'nother matter. Dr. Rob Zatechka tweeted: "This isn't my program." SMQ couldn't agree more.
But there is a bowl game and a strong recruiting class which in springtime will yield a whole new corn crop of hope.
