Deja Vu All Over Again! Huskers Lose to Iowa in a Walk-off Gut Punch

Huskers dominate on offense and defense and still find a way to lose.

Jay Stockwell

Stop Playing Not to Lose! Nebraska’s Halftime Struggles EXPOSED! / Sunday Morning QB Nebraska Edition
The SMQ crew needed a day to process this one. Ridiculous turnovers, combined with a momentary lapse in tackling and poor special teams play, resulted in a trifecta that yielded calls of "you can't make this up."

Oh yes, you can!  Nebraska can.  And somehow you just knew it would happen. And the not-shaking-hands thing is a whole 'nother matter. Dr. Rob Zatechka tweeted: "This isn't my program."  SMQ couldn't agree more.

But there is a bowl game and a strong recruiting class which in springtime will yield a whole new corn crop of hope.

Please subscribe to SMQ on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

Jay Stockwell
JAY STOCKWELL

Jay Stockwell is a rabid Nebraska fan. By day, he is a Chief Revenue Officer and a retired Navy Commander. While active-duty, Jay and his crew tracked Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Jay graduated from Nebraska Business in 1986 with a BS in Finance. He is half of the Sunday Morning Quarterback podcast along with Bob Frady. 

