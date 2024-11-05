All Huskers

Doc's Diagnosis: UCLA's Anemic Run Game Springs to Life Against Nebraska

Dr. Rob Zatechka examines a couple of the longer ground gains by the Bruins, whose rushing offense ranks dead last in the 133-team FBS.

Doc's Diagnosis : UCLA Game : The Rushing Game
Dr. Rob Zatechka analyzes a couple of UCLA's rushing plays from Nebraska's loss Saturday to the Bruins in Lincoln. Final score, 27-20.

Last week, Rob predicted the Huskers might have some trouble stopping the UCLA running game and O-line, and sure enough the Doc knew his stuff. The Bruins are dead last in the FBS in rushing offense, and yet the Huskers gave up 139 yards on the ground, more than double UCLA's average coming into the game.

Hit the play button above to watch Dr. Rob's analysis.

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 

